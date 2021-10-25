Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 191,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,114 shares.The stock last traded at $6.66 and had previously closed at $6.77.

The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

