Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 191,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,114 shares.The stock last traded at $6.66 and had previously closed at $6.77.
The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
