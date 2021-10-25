Odey Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 2,400 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 259.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.4% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 31,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 447,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $121,284,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,223,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,533,000 after acquiring an additional 138,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,661,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average of $274.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $311.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.75.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

