HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $283.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.41.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,911. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.