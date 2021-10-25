HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $283.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.41.
HCA stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,911. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
