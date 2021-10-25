DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

