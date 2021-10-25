14,649,793 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,649,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 314,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 956,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,116,648. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $399.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

