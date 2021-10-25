Amundi Invests $6.69 Billion in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,695,602 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amundi owned 0.33% of Microsoft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,661,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $311.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.