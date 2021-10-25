Odey Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Apple comprises 4.2% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 633,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

