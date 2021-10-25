Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,887.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,751.33 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

