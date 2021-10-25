Cryptocean Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.93 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $594,513.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00004016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00209515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00103499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

