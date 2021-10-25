$804.77 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post $804.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.90 million and the highest is $810.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $633.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 34,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

