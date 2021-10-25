Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Price Target at GBX 2,136.40

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,136.40 ($27.91).

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 20.60 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36). 5,369,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,646. The stock has a market cap of £138.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,519.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,418.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

