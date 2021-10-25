Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 4,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,532,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

