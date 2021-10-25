Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 4,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,532,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
