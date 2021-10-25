Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $521.65

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $521.65 and last traded at $520.82, with a volume of 11147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $515.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

The firm has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

