Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.95 and last traded at $68.95. Approximately 22,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,690,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

FUTU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $92,549,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $131,990,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $106,817,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

