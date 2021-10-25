SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.29

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 1803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 27.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.