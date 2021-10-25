Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 78606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

