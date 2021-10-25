MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $521.49

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $521.49 and last traded at $516.27, with a volume of 8622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MongoDB by 23.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.