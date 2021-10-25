Vislink Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,542 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 419% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,033 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VISL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies by 405.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 321,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 360,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,326. Vislink Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

