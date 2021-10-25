Sandler Capital Management Purchases Shares of 15,699 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,921. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.48 and a 200-day moving average of $298.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

