SmartKey One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00209515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00103499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.