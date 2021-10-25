-$0.04 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Infinera has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.