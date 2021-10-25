Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $42.17 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 6.0% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $42,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.41. 4,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

