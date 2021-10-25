Paradiem LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $663.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.46.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,562 shares of company stock valued at $42,483,487. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

