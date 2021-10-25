Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $78.83

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

