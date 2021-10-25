CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,092. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

