Amundi Acquires Shares of 3,635,472 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Amundi acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,635,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,934,000. Amundi owned 2.64% of CDW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CDW by 69.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of CDW by 6.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.42. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

