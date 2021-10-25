Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 226 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.96. The stock had a trading volume of 97,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,546. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average of $231.28. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

