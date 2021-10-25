Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.18

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,441,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.