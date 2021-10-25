AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $133.39 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 35981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.48.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $303,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

