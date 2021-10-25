Credit Suisse AG Has $1.76 Billion Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,709,149 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.9% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,764,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,236,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,239,000 after acquiring an additional 595,270 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.25. 172,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,178,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $476.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

