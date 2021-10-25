Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lifted by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 0.4% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,475,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $175.24. 1,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average of $170.94. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

