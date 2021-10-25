Amundi Makes New $448.50 Million Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,289,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,501,000. Amundi owned 1.66% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,389. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

