Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

