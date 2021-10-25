Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $88.50

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. 3,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,449. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.