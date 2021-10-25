Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4,695.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,695.00.

Get Renishaw alerts:

RNSHF remained flat at $$76.88 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.