Matrix AI Network Price Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.44 or 0.00308804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

