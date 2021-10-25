USDK (USDK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.45 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $163.45 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00069874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.05 or 0.99889814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.31 or 0.06516439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021390 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

