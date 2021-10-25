Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $92,289.80 or 1.45818688 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and $512.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00207640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102748 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

