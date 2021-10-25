Zacks: Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 16,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,455. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $928.97 million, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

