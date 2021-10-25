Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after buying an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.04. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,733. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.