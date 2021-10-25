Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

RTOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.77. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

