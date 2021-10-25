Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $9.94 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 999,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,000. Landcadia Holdings IV makes up about 0.8% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 0.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,816,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

LCAHU traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.02. 4,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

