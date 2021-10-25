7,662 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 304.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,663.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $926.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,535. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $895.23 and its 200-day moving average is $871.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

