GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.65. 1,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,925,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 891,863 shares valued at $37,730,989. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

