Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 5.1%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 852,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

