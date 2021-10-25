Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 10,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,720,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Canaan by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canaan by 63,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

