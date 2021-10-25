TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 72,294 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $635.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in TORM by 667.7% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TORM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

