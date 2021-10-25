TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 72,294 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.87.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $635.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.