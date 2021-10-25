African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 80,006 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

