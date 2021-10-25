Paradiem LLC Buys 273 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $320.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.48 and its 200 day moving average is $298.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

