-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.39). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.02. 66,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.